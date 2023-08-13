Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz mourn loss of beloved dog Bear with hearty tributes

Bear had been with Nicola since her teenage years

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are mourning the loss of one of their beloved dogs.

The couple both took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the sad news that their dog Bear had passed away.

Sharing photos and memories of their years with the pooch, the couple admitted they were heartbroken.

“We miss you so much bear x you were such an amazing dog. We love you x.” Brooklyn, 24, wrote.

Nicola, who had had Bear since she was a teenager, also shared her own tribute with a photo of their dog as a puppy, writing: “Bear, I can't believe we don't get to hug you one more time. I love you more than I could ever express. I miss you so much. Thank you for loving me.”

On Sunday, Nicola, 28, added more photos to Instagram of Bear swimming in the ocean, and wrote: “There are never words to capture this heartbreak.”

“Bear, I am so lucky I got to grow up with you by my side. Thank you for loving all of us so deeply. I hate that you're gone I miss you so much.”

“I hope you know how much I love you. (This day 3 years ago will forever be one of the most magical days I'll ever have) - I picture you swimming right now in heaven.”

The touching post prompted a sweet comment from her father-in-law David Beckham: “My favourite everyone loved Bear.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola have been relishing a summer getaway in Europe, exploring various destinations within Saint Tropez.

Their holiday in the breathtaking French Riviera included quality time with Nicola's family, while the Beckham contingent spent their time in Miami, where David is involved with his Inter Miami FC team.