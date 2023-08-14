 
menu menu menu
world
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Miss Universe ends Indonesia franchise over harassment allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

A general view during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, January 14, 2023.—Reuters
A general view during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, January 14, 2023.—Reuters

The Miss Universe Organisation has cut its ties with its Indonesia franchise following allegations of sexual harassment, a move that also led to the cancellation of an upcoming Malaysia edition. 

The decision comes in response to a complaint wherein more than half a dozen women alleged that all 30 finalists for Miss Universe Indonesia were subjected to an unexpected body check for scars and cellulite just days before the crowning ceremony in Jakarta.

The Miss Universe Organisation responded to the allegations, stating on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that the actions of the Indonesian franchise did not align with their brand standards, ethics, or expectations. As a result, they have decided to terminate their relationship with PT Capella Swastika Karya, the current franchise holder for Indonesia, as well as its National Director, Poppy Capella. 

The organisation praised the courage of the contestants who came forward and reiterated its commitment to providing a safe environment for women.

An investigation into the women's complaint has been initiated by Jakarta police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko. The controversy has also impacted the Miss Universe Malaysia franchise, which is under the same ownership as the Indonesian franchise. 

In response to the allegations, Indonesia franchise director Poppy Capella posted a lengthy statement on Instagram denying any involvement in the body checks. She emphasized that she was not part of nor aware of any violent or harassing actions that may have occurred during the organisation of Miss Universe Indonesia 2023. Capella condemned violence and sexual harassment and asserted her commitment to these values.

More From World:

Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'

Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'
At least four killed in terror attack on Iran shrine

At least four killed in terror attack on Iran shrine
Death toll from Hawaii's wildfires jumps to 93; governor fears further rise

Death toll from Hawaii's wildfires jumps to 93; governor fears further rise
At least 21 killed as landslide sweeps houses in northern China

At least 21 killed as landslide sweeps houses in northern China
China to respond forcefully as Taiwan VP William Lai stops in US

China to respond forcefully as Taiwan VP William Lai stops in US
Fire in historic centre in French town of Grasse kills 3, injures another 3

Fire in historic centre in French town of Grasse kills 3, injures another 3
Maui wildfires: Death toll rises to 89

Maui wildfires: Death toll rises to 89
MrBeast: The burgers, the brand, the bandwagon

MrBeast: The burgers, the brand, the bandwagon
Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly in 'good health'

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly in 'good health'
Boy paralysed after doctors dismissed his agonising pain as 'exaggeration'

Boy paralysed after doctors dismissed his agonising pain as 'exaggeration'
Hawaii wildfires: Govt under fire as Maui fire death toll feared to rise

Hawaii wildfires: Govt under fire as Maui fire death toll feared to rise
Discover the top 10 airports worldwide for ultimate food delights

Discover the top 10 airports worldwide for ultimate food delights