Miss Universe ends Indonesia franchise over harassment allegations

A general view during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, January 14, 2023.—Reuters

The Miss Universe Organisation has cut its ties with its Indonesia franchise following allegations of sexual harassment, a move that also led to the cancellation of an upcoming Malaysia edition.

The decision comes in response to a complaint wherein more than half a dozen women alleged that all 30 finalists for Miss Universe Indonesia were subjected to an unexpected body check for scars and cellulite just days before the crowning ceremony in Jakarta.

The Miss Universe Organisation responded to the allegations, stating on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that the actions of the Indonesian franchise did not align with their brand standards, ethics, or expectations. As a result, they have decided to terminate their relationship with PT Capella Swastika Karya, the current franchise holder for Indonesia, as well as its National Director, Poppy Capella.

The organisation praised the courage of the contestants who came forward and reiterated its commitment to providing a safe environment for women.

An investigation into the women's complaint has been initiated by Jakarta police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko. The controversy has also impacted the Miss Universe Malaysia franchise, which is under the same ownership as the Indonesian franchise.

In response to the allegations, Indonesia franchise director Poppy Capella posted a lengthy statement on Instagram denying any involvement in the body checks. She emphasized that she was not part of nor aware of any violent or harassing actions that may have occurred during the organisation of Miss Universe Indonesia 2023. Capella condemned violence and sexual harassment and asserted her commitment to these values.