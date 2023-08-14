 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to 'Deaf' fans

Stormzy, the chart-topping rapper, recently tried to innovate a new form of music with the help of British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter Chris Fonseca, introducing the idea of widely interpreted grime songs.

This means that while Stormzy performs his grime songs, Chris Fonseca interprets the lyrics and music into BSL, making the experience accessible to deaf audiences.

The 30-year-old singer put forward an impressive performance of his big hits, including Hide and Seek, Big for Your Boots, Crown, and This is What I Mean, accompanied by a BSL translation.

Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to Deaf fans (Picture: RockstarEnergy)
The beloved rapper's innovative rappers and Chris's talent offered deaf fans a chance to enjoy music.

In an interview with Metro, the talented deaf performer Chris shared his experience of collaboration with Stormzy.

He said, "I think Stormzy has set a trend, and I hope that for me it was the first of many."

He added, "It is important to reach out to other companies, and artists and ask them to have a look at what Stormzy did and see that it is absolutely possible."

The interpreter continued that with this performance we tried to break the stereotype that deaf people can't hear, so they can't enjoy music, which is not true.

Chris added that his and Stormzy's collaboration would kickstart a change in the way music interacts with the deaf community. 

