Iraq to lift Telegram ban as platform meets security demands

Iraq's Ministry of Telecommunications has announced its decision to lift the ban on the Telegram messaging app, which had been imposed due to concerns over security and data leaks.

The ban was initially enacted earlier in the week, citing instances of personal information leaks from official state institutions and citizens.

Telegram is widely utilized in Iraq for messaging purposes, as well as for accessing news and sharing content. However, several channels within the app have raised concerns by containing substantial amounts of personal data, including names, addresses, and familial connections of Iraqi citizens.

In a recent statement, the ministry explained that the decision to revoke the ban was made after the company responsible for the Telegram platform responded to security authorities' requirements. These requirements were focused on the need to identify and address the entities responsible for leaking citizens' data. The company demonstrated its commitment to cooperate fully with relevant authorities.

In response to a Reuters inquiry, a member of Telegram's press team clarified that the dissemination of private data without consent is against Telegram's terms of service. The platform's moderators actively remove such content to maintain user privacy and security. The press team emphasized that Telegram has not been asked for, nor shared, any private user data.

Earlier, the ministry had expressed its dissatisfaction with the company's lack of response to its request for the closure of channels responsible for leaking sensitive data from official state institutions and citizens.

This development underscores the intricate balance between digital communication platforms and data protection. While Telegram serves as a popular communication tool and news source in Iraq, concerns regarding the unauthorized sharing of personal data necessitated the government's intervention. With the ban now lifted following the company's compliance with security requirements, the situation highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and cooperation to ensure data privacy in the digital age.