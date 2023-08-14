 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split 

Sofia Vergara seemed to be making Joe Manganiello jealous by putting her gorgeous hour-glass figure on display while celebrating her sister Veronica Vergara’s birthday.

The Modern Family star dropped jaws as she put her best foot forward in a elegant light blue figure-hugging dress for the bash.

Vergara, who recently parted ways from the Magic Mike star, seemed to be living her best life as she enjoyed with her family at the celeb hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood.

Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

The beauty exuded glamour by accessorizing her outfit with black platform heels and black purse while her brunette tresses were left open.

Adding some glitzy touch to her look, Vergara opted for white bangle bracelets with subtle make-up to go with her costume as she stepped into the diner with her sister.

She was also joined by her niece Claudia Vergara; her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and friend Margarita Heilbron, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Vergara’s appearance clashed with that of ex Manganiello, who was spotted for the first time since the pair announced their separation last month in in Los Angeles.

The America's Got Talent judge spent the next day with her fam as well which is evident by her recent Instagram stories and posts.

Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

Vergara dropped a cosy snap with her Claudia while donning a summery dress along with stylish shades and also shared a glimpse inside her “summer nights” with her family on her feed.

Shocking their fans, Vergara and Manganiello revealed they were separating after seven-year marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they stated.

Few days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their decision to end their marriage. 

More From Entertainment:

Renee Blair shares shocking post-delivery ordeal with fans

Renee Blair shares shocking post-delivery ordeal with fans
Prince Harry’s ‘given it all up’ for Meghan Markle: ‘Yet Prince William wins'

Prince Harry’s ‘given it all up’ for Meghan Markle: ‘Yet Prince William wins'
Peter Jackson spooks by THIS 2023 horror film: 'Best one in years'

Peter Jackson spooks by THIS 2023 horror film: 'Best one in years'
Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag'

Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag'
David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content
Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report
Shakira adds Drake to list of new romances since Gerard Pique split

Shakira adds Drake to list of new romances since Gerard Pique split
Britney Spears set to make major move before ‘The Woman in Me’ release

Britney Spears set to make major move before ‘The Woman in Me’ release

Julia Roberts honours her late mom with sweet tribute on birthday

Julia Roberts honours her late mom with sweet tribute on birthday

Sinead O'Connor had eyes on Demi Moore to play her in biopic before tragic death video

Sinead O'Connor had eyes on Demi Moore to play her in biopic before tragic death