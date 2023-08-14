Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara seemed to be making Joe Manganiello jealous by putting her gorgeous hour-glass figure on display while celebrating her sister Veronica Vergara’s birthday.

The Modern Family star dropped jaws as she put her best foot forward in a elegant light blue figure-hugging dress for the bash.

Vergara, who recently parted ways from the Magic Mike star, seemed to be living her best life as she enjoyed with her family at the celeb hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood.

The beauty exuded glamour by accessorizing her outfit with black platform heels and black purse while her brunette tresses were left open.

Adding some glitzy touch to her look, Vergara opted for white bangle bracelets with subtle make-up to go with her costume as she stepped into the diner with her sister.

She was also joined by her niece Claudia Vergara; her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and friend Margarita Heilbron, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Vergara’s appearance clashed with that of ex Manganiello, who was spotted for the first time since the pair announced their separation last month in in Los Angeles.

The America's Got Talent judge spent the next day with her fam as well which is evident by her recent Instagram stories and posts.

Vergara dropped a cosy snap with her Claudia while donning a summery dress along with stylish shades and also shared a glimpse inside her “summer nights” with her family on her feed.

Shocking their fans, Vergara and Manganiello revealed they were separating after seven-year marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they stated.

Few days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their decision to end their marriage.