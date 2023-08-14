Billy Porter drags Harry Styles for using his ‘community’ over ‘Vogue’ cover

Billy Porter dragged Harry Styles over his famous cover shoot for Vogue's December 2020 issue while blasting the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the actor-singer shared his two cents on the As It Was hitmaker being the the first solo male to appear on the cover of the fashion magazine

“It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything,” said Porter, who is famous for breaking barriers with his gender-fluid fashions.

The Cinderella actor said Styles got the gig because he's "white and straight” before revealing that Wintour had approached him a few months prior to the cover's release to discuss his opinions on guiding the magazine during this innovative fashion era.

"That (expletive) said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said,” he shared.

He said he should have told Wintour to “use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement,” before adding, "Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover.”

However, Porter clarified that he doesn't blame Styles for being featured on the cover of the magazine as he was not among the decision makers and was only asked to do it.

"It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way … I call out the gatekeepers,” Porter said.