 
menu menu menu
amazing
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

13-year-old boy survives deadly fall at Grand Canyon

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

A general view shows the Grand Canyon from Yaki Point lookout at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on August 8, 2023.—AFP
A general view shows the Grand Canyon from Yaki Point lookout at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on August 8, 2023.—AFP 

Wyatt Kauffman, 13, defied the odds by surviving a nearly 100ft (30m) fall at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, USA.

The incident occurred when he slipped and fell off a ledge at the North Rim, a popular tourist destination. 

Prompt efforts took approximately two hours, during which rescue teams carefully brought him to safety.

Wyatt Kauffman suffered severe injuries, including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, a broken hand, and a collapsed lung. 

Fortunately, he has since been discharged from the hospital.

In an interview with a local television station, Wyatt shared that the fall occurred as he moved aside for people taking photographs. 

He had been squatting down and gripping a rock with one hand when he lost his balance and started to tumble.

Recalling the incident, Wyatt stated, "After the fall, I don't remember anything after that. I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here."

The rescue operation involved numerous emergency workers, with a team from the Grand Canyon National Park playing a pivotal role. 

Despite the challenging terrain, the team successfully rappelled down a cliff to rescue Wyatt, opting against a helicopter rescue due to the landscape's complexity.

Wyatt's father, Brian Kauffman, expressed profound gratitude for the rescue efforts, saying, "We're extremely grateful for the work of everyone. We're just lucky we're bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat instead of in a box." 

More From Amazing:

Man addicted to tuna fish eats 15 cans weekly, wears its juice as cologne

Man addicted to tuna fish eats 15 cans weekly, wears its juice as cologne
What's for dessert? Bear with sweet tooth barges into wedding, gets his fill

What's for dessert? Bear with sweet tooth barges into wedding, gets his fill
What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

Kittens accompany yoga enthusiasts during 'Paw Hour' in New Delhi studio

Kittens accompany yoga enthusiasts during 'Paw Hour' in New Delhi studio
WATCH: Erick Callejas, world's youngest football referee, makes Bolivia proud

WATCH: Erick Callejas, world's youngest football referee, makes Bolivia proud

WATCH: This cow-snake love affair is tickling Internet's underbelly video

WATCH: This cow-snake love affair is tickling Internet's underbelly
Social media sensation Uncle Jack celebrates 100th birthday at Los Angeles zoo

Social media sensation Uncle Jack celebrates 100th birthday at Los Angeles zoo
Giant Maine Coon cat captivates social media with impressive size video

Giant Maine Coon cat captivates social media with impressive size
Japanese guy dons $20,943 wolf costume to live childhood dream

Japanese guy dons $20,943 wolf costume to live childhood dream
Australians demand WFH flexibility beyond pandemic

Australians demand WFH flexibility beyond pandemic
Female sanitation workers in Kerala win $1.2 million prize after pooling funds

Female sanitation workers in Kerala win $1.2 million prize after pooling funds
WATCH: Snake ‘graces’ Lanka Premier League match with appearance

WATCH: Snake ‘graces’ Lanka Premier League match with appearance