Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert

Kim Kardashian graced Drake's concert with her presence this past Sunday.

The 42-year-old reality icon was spotted among the crowd at Drizzy's live performance in Inglewood, California. In a video that quickly gained viral traction, Kardashian humorously referred to her own quote from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This quote was notably sampled by the rapper in his track "Search & Rescue."

Addressing Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, both attendees of the concert, along with Tristan Thompson, Kardashian shared, "I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” as reported by TMZ.

This memorable soundbite originally originated from a conversation between Kim and her mother Kris Jenner in a 2021 episode of their renowned E! reality series.



During this heartfelt discussion, Kim, the CEO of Skkn by Kim, candidly discussed her decision to separate from Kanye West. The former couple share four children: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm.

Reflecting back to the third season of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian candidly opened up about the challenges and hurdles she encountered in her marriage.

She revealed that Kanye West, aged 46, “started a rumor that I was hooking up with Drake, that I was having an affair our whole marriage.”

In her own words, “He accused me of that publicly. So, the person that's supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.”

Kim's attendance at the concert coincided with an incident in which Drake, aged 36, playfully poked fun at an audience member wearing Yeezys to the show.