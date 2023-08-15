 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Web Desk

Trump indictment: 'System is working', says Hillary Clinton

Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, and Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, in Los Angeles. — Reuters/File
Former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton commented on the fourth criminal indictment handed to ex-US President Donald Trump, saying that it is evidence of the American judicial system being at work.

“I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” Clinton said during an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC program Monday. 

“The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued.”

Georgia might prosecute Trump for a fourth time in connection with his alleged attempts to rig the state's 2020 election results this week.

Late on Monday night, a grand jury handed 10 indictments in the case over to the court, though it was not immediately obvious if Trump's name was included in the filings or what the accusations were.

Regarding his financial operations, handling of confidential data, and attempts to rig the 2020 presidential election, Trump has already been indicted in New York, Florida, and Washington, DC.

Clinton ran against Trump for president in 2016 and lost. While on the campaign trail, she frequently portrayed Trump as having dictatorial inclinations and said that he posed a threat to American democracy.

The former Democratic nominee for president joked at the end of her interview with Maddow about having her appearance pushed until later in the hour as the network covered breaking news of the grand jury indictment on Monday evening, reported The Hill.

“I really appreciate you being here tonight, I apologize for it being in the middle of this news,” Maddow said, prompting a laugh from Clinton.

“Yeah, I never would have guessed it, but here we are,” she replied. “I was going to say, just tell me when to show up the next time, we’ll see what he’s charged with then.”

