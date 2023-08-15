 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
NASA confirms July 2023 as hottest month on record — and it's our fault

This representational picture shows tourists and locals walking in scorching heat in Mexico on June 12, 2023. — AFP
Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York have confirmed that July 2023 was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record, and it was likely due to human activity.

Overall, July 2023 was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (F) (0.24 degrees Celsius (C)) warmer than any other July in NASA’s record, and it was 2.1 F (1.18 C) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.

The primary focus of the GISS analysis is long-term temperature changes over many decades and centuries.

“Nasa data confirms what billions around the world literally felt: temperatures in July 2023 made it the hottest month on record," said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson.

“The science is clear. We must act now to protect our communities and planet; it’s the only one we have.”

Parts of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula experienced increases in temperature around 7.2 F (4 C) above average. Overall, extreme heat this summer put tens of millions of people under heat warnings and was linked to hundreds of heat-related illnesses and deaths.

The record-breaking July continues a long-term trend of human-driven warming driven primarily by greenhouse gas emissions that has become evident over the past four decades. 

According to Nasa data, the five hottest Julys since 1880 have all happened in the past five years.

chief scientist and senior climate advisor at Nasa Headquarters in Washington Katherine Calvin said: “Climate change is impacting people and ecosystems around the world, and we expect many of these impacts to escalate with continued warming.

Our agency observes climate change, its impacts, and its drivers, like greenhouse gases, and we are committed to providing this information to help people plan for the future.”

