 
menu menu menu
health
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dengue virus spreads across Florida as health officials raise alarm

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Wolbachia-Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at the National Environmental Agencys mosquito production facility in Singapore on August 19, 2020. Picture taken August 19, 2020.—Reuters
Wolbachia-Aedes aegypti mosquitoes at the National Environmental Agency's mosquito production facility in Singapore on August 19, 2020. Picture taken August 19, 2020.—Reuters 

The rapid spread of the Dengue virus across multiple counties in Florida has triggered intensified concerns among health authorities.

Broward County has recently entered the spotlight, as it joins Miami-Dade County under the vigilant watch for mosquito-borne illnesses.

In its latest arbovirus surveillance report from July 30 to August 5, the Florida Department of Health has highlighted two instances of locally transmitted dengue cases in Broward County.

These new cases contribute to the overall tally of 10 local dengue infections reported in the state this year, with the majority of cases occurring in Miami-Dade County, particularly during July.

The department has been proactive in identifying the virus strains, conducting PCR-based serotyping on the 10 reported cases. In comparison to the last year, when Broward County recorded a mere two locally acquired dengue cases, the current escalation is worrying.

An additional noteworthy statistic is the reporting of nearly 200 cases this year among individuals with recent travel histories to dengue-endemic regions.

This underscores the pivotal role of travellers in introducing the virus to Florida and perpetuating its transmission to local mosquitoes.

The scope of the outbreak extends beyond state residents, as evidenced by the involvement of non-Florida residents in ten reported cases. Furthermore, a single case meeting the criteria for severe dengue serves as a potent reminder of the potentially dire consequences of the illness.

While certain populations are particularly vulnerable, such as individuals with previous dengue infections, pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions, the virus's impact is not confined to these groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring the situation, reporting 225 dengue cases across multiple US states this year. Notably, dengue virus disease has held the status of a nationally notifiable condition since 2010.

As Florida confronts the burgeoning Dengue threat, heightened vigilance, comprehensive awareness efforts, and robust mosquito control strategies stand as crucial measures to curtail its public health impact.

More From Health:

Superfood: How much cardamom a day can supercharge weight loss?

Superfood: How much cardamom a day can supercharge weight loss?
Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over health scare

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over health scare

Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022

Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022
Scientists find forever chemicals in female period products

Scientists find forever chemicals in female period products
New bacteria: Pet owners warned as UK man hospitalised after harmless cat bite

New bacteria: Pet owners warned as UK man hospitalised after harmless cat bite
This is how to cope with toxic parenting traits of 'highly narcissistic' people

This is how to cope with toxic parenting traits of 'highly narcissistic' people
Is cold plunging worth it? This is what scientists say

Is cold plunging worth it? This is what scientists say
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy obesity drug reduces heart attack and stroke risk by 20%

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy obesity drug reduces heart attack and stroke risk by 20%
Porton Down: Which next pandemic is UK's top secret laboratory trying to prevent?

Porton Down: Which next pandemic is UK's top secret laboratory trying to prevent?
Bacteria found by chance may become biggest weapon against malaria

Bacteria found by chance may become biggest weapon against malaria
Drugmaker Lupin recalls birth control pills amid effectiveness issues

Drugmaker Lupin recalls birth control pills amid effectiveness issues
E-cigarettes as harmful as regular ones. Are there any alternatives?

E-cigarettes as harmful as regular ones. Are there any alternatives?