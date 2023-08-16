Katie Price shares emotional story of mother's battle with terminal lung disease

 
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Web Desk

Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Katie Price recently opened up about a traumatic experience that she went through when her mother, Amy, had just "two weeks" to live before receiving a life-saving lung transplant.

Amy Price was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017. She received a life-saving lung transplant after falling into a coma last year. Katie revealed that at that time, doctors told her that Amy had just two weeks to live.

The former glamour model appeared on Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast and candidly described her mother's illness, reports the Mirror.

Katie Prices mother Amy Price
Katie Price's mother Amy Price 

She said, "Amy had a lung transplant in December last year (2022). I can't believe how tough it is, as she is 70 years old."

Katie added, "She had all the oxygen in but found it hard to breathe with her lungs," adding that Amy only had two weeks to live, and they found a donor.

The former I Am A Celebrity star explained that her mother was living in a coma at one moment and out of the coma at another, and there was only one question that kept popping into Katie's mind, "Is Amy going to live?"

There is currently no cure for the lung disease known as Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and the ongoing health issues of Amy Price are terminal. 

