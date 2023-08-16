 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
32 cars suffer chain crash in Interstate 40 Durham, North Carolina

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

This picture shows Interstate 40 in Durham, North Carolina witnessing heavy traffic with cars wedging into a trailer after a chain crash on August 15, 2023. — Twitter/@NCDOT_Triangle
Authorities were forced to close the highway completely after a crash involving 32 cars took place on Interstate 40 in Durham, North Carolina Tuesday with officials estimating hours of efforts to reopen the major road.

The crash was reported around 5:40pm as the debris from the crashes led to the closure of all westbound traffic on Interstate 40 near 751 just before the exit for the Streets at Southpoint shopping mall, according to local media reports.

Authorities have not released any information about the casualties as a result of the chain crash.

All drivers are urged to avoid the area completely.

Images captured by the local media showed one of the several crashes in which two cars were stuck under the trailer.

A lane over from that crash were 11 cars that appeared to be in a chain-reaction wreck, CBS 17 reported.

An hour after the crashes were reported, Durham police said 32 vehicles were involved and Interstate 40 West was still closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said drivers should take the Exit 274 off-ramp, and continue onto the I-40 west on-ramp to re-access I-40 west.

It further added that the highway would not be clear until about 9pm.

The chain crash will be investigated by the Durham Police Department. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers will be assisting in the response to the wrecks.

According to local media WRAL News, none of the drivers or passengers in 18 of the 32 vehicles involved were seriously injured.

A woman named Kelly who was involved in the crash, told WRAL News that “there’s glass on my belonging on the inside [of my car], so that’s what I was checking out.”

Kelly said she was by herself inside her car during the crash.

“I’m feeling my leg swelling. It feels bruised, my calf, but no blood. I’m thankful for that.”

