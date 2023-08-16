Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly closed all doors for Royal return.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been dropped by Spotify due to professional differences, are looking for more lucrative deals.

In an alternate solution, the couple could try to go back to the UK to reclaims their positions in the Royal Family.

Royal expert Daniela Elser however believes this is not practical.

Elser said: "Given the Sussexes have not so much burned their bridges but assumed a Napoleon-worthy scorched earth policy of their own, they are now in this – and in the US – for the long term."



The expert then reveals how Meghan and Harry could survive this situation.

She adds: "If Harry and Meghan are looking for a comforting bit of wisdom here, then they should just remind themselves of what King Charles once told long-established royal biographer Robert Jobson: 'Polls mean nothing to me. You see, I’m in it for the long term.'"





