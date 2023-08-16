Ed Sheeran awaits Taylor Swift's call for new "End Game" version amidst tour talks

Ed Sheeran is yet to receive an invitation from Taylor Swift to collaborate on a new rendition of "End Game," the track they co-recorded for Swift's 2017 album, Reputation.

In a recent episode of Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on Sirius XM, Ed Sheeran, 32, addressed the question of whether he and Taylor Swift, 33, had worked on a fresh version of "End Game."

Sheeran responded to Cohen's query, stating, "No, I haven't. No. No." He further elaborated that the upcoming release is "1989 (Taylor's Version)," indicating it to be the next project in the pipeline.

The conversation unfolded as Cohen inquired about Sheeran's thoughts on both Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, which coincidentally coincide with Sheeran's own Subtract Tour. Sheeran expressed, "I think what's nice about everyone's show is everyone's show is so individual to them. And everyone's got a different show, so, uh, so yeah. I mean, but we're all playing. I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

Swift's Eras Tour is slated to touch down in the UK, Sheeran's home country, in June 2024. The tour will feature stops in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London.

The collaborative track "End Game," jointly penned by Swift, Sheeran, and rapper Future, was part of the original recording. It served as the third single from Swift's Reputation album, a project she has not yet re-recorded. Swift's plan includes the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," a reimagined edition of her 2014 album, scheduled for October 27.



While Ed Sheeran has not been involved in re-recording "End Game" for now, he did participate when Swift re-recorded their duet "Everything Has Changed" from the Red album in 2021. The reimagined version of Red (Taylor's Version) also featured another collaborative effort, "Run." In addition, Sheeran notably served as the opening act during Swift's 2013-2014 North American tour.