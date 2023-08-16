Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released

The trailer for Prince Harry's highly anticipated Netflix documentary has been released.



Violet Films shared the trailer for Heart of Invictus with the caption, "We loved every minute of making this."

The Duke of Sussex's long-awaited sports documentary is centered around disabled military veterans.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 30.

The five-part series will follow injured military veterans from around the world, who after their service have turned to competitive sports.

Heart of Invictus is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries from Archewell Productions and the Invictus Games Foundation and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel.

Archewell Productions is the studio founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The series is produced by Joanna Natasegara who previously produced and wrote the Netflix documentary The Edge of Democracy.