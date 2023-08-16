 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Madonna celebrates 65th birthday with youthful selfie

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Madonna is commemorating her 65th birthday just two months after experiencing a health scare.

In her Instagram Stories, the Vogue singer shared a filtered selfie, appearing youthful, and expressed gratitude for the birthday messages from her 19 million followers.

This milestone follows the Frozen singer's recent recuperation from a "serious bacterial infection" that resulted in her hospitalization in the intensive care unit back in June.

Shortly after reports of her hospitalization emerged, Madonna ended her silence and expressed gratitude towards her six children – Lourdes (26), Rocco (23), Mercy (17), David (17), and twins Stella and Estere (10) – for their unwavering support during her recuperation period.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” she wrote to her Instagram followers. “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

The Queen of Pop, shared a selfie that drew accusations of heavy editing and filtering, with critics suggesting that she altered her ever-evolving appearance to appear younger.

Meanwhile, due to her illness, she had to delay her highly anticipated Celebration tour, which was intended to mark the 40th anniversary of her legendary musical career.

The icon has recently announced rescheduled dates and venues for her tour. 

