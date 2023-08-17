 Salma Hayek embraces magical sunset on a Mexican beach

 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Salma Hayek, the Hollywood icon known for her acting prowess, recently embraced the beauty of the sunset as she was seen enjoying a horse ride at a Mexican beach.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a few pictures and a short clip featuring herself embracing the beauty of the sunset while on horseback at the beach.

The actress wore a black top and paired it with white trousers. She also carried a red waist bag and wore a helmet over her head while riding the horse.

Salma added to her look by wearing black sunglasses, which she stylishly tied around the front of her top, and a green bracelet on her wrist.

The actress captioned the post, "Chasing sunsets #vivamexico Chasing sunsets." 

Viva México is a Spanish phrase that translates to "Long Live Mexico" or "Hurray for Mexico" in English. It is an expression of patriotism, pride, and support for Mexico and its culture.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section of the post, heaping praise on Salma. One of her followers wrote, "Lucky horse." 

Another expressed, "As always, it is an honor to be able to communicate through this medium. Thank you for sharing your light. May life keep blessing you." 

A third one said, "My three favourite things in a picture: you, horses, and the sunset. I couldn’t ask for more." 

