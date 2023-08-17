Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL; fans react

Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL

S.Coups from the K-pop group Seventeen will undergo surgery for his torn ACL and will be taking a break from his scheduled activities. His agency PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement on August 17 announcing the news.

“Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member S.Coups’s current health status and his future activities.

On August 10, S.Coups sustained an injury to his left knee as he was landing while playing a ball game for content filming. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination including an MRI scan. During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee.

The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by medical staff and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide updates on the progression of his treatment and rehabilitation schedule at a later time.

S.Coups will be unable to participate in the majority of the scheduled activities for the time being and will focus on his recovery through surgery and rehabilitation. We would like to extend our deepest apology to his fans for any distress or worry this may have caused.

The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s scheduled activities. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top priority as per recommendation of medical staff.

We will do our best to aid in S.Coups’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in good health to his fans as quickly as possible.

Thank you.”

Fans of the idol took to social media to wish him well with one fan writing: "Oh no cheolie :((

Please take care get well rest well sending you truck loads of good vibes wishes and love it must've hurt you might be in pain and more than that because I know you I know you must be feeling sad. Please do not. We love you we want you happy and healthy."

Another fan wrote: "I've personally experienced a torn ligament in knee and it's extremely painful. Get better soon Scoups! Take your time and return well."