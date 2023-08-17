 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL; fans react

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL
Seventeen’s S.Coups to halt activities to get surgery for torn ACL

S.Coups from the K-pop group Seventeen will undergo surgery for his torn ACL and will be taking a break from his scheduled activities. His agency PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement on August 17 announcing the news.

“Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member S.Coups’s current health status and his future activities.

On August 10, S.Coups sustained an injury to his left knee as he was landing while playing a ball game for content filming. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination including an MRI scan. During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee.

The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by medical staff and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide updates on the progression of his treatment and rehabilitation schedule at a later time.

S.Coups will be unable to participate in the majority of the scheduled activities for the time being and will focus on his recovery through surgery and rehabilitation. We would like to extend our deepest apology to his fans for any distress or worry this may have caused.

The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s scheduled activities. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top priority as per recommendation of medical staff.

We will do our best to aid in S.Coups’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in good health to his fans as quickly as possible.

Thank you.”

Fans of the idol took to social media to wish him well with one fan writing: "Oh no cheolie :((

Please take care get well rest well sending you truck loads of good vibes wishes and love it must've hurt you might be in pain and more than that because I know you I know you must be feeling sad. Please do not. We love you we want you happy and healthy."

Another fan wrote: "I've personally experienced a torn ligament in knee and it's extremely painful. Get better soon Scoups! Take your time and return well."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s directorial debut is like the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’

Prince Harry’s directorial debut is like the ‘Kardashians launching a credit card’
Selena Gomez announces release date for new song

Selena Gomez announces release date for new song
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin reveals her feelings on solo performances

Le Sserafim’s Yunjin reveals her feelings on solo performances
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'last chance' with Netflix: 'Zero track record'
Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan

Harry's friend Nacho turns out to be admirer of Jennifer Aniston who 'dislikes' Meghan
Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

Former Loona member Chuu WINS lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative
Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down

Prince Harry has ‘taken a serious tumble’ down
Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday

Prince William reminds people of his US visit ahead of Harry's birthday

Meghan Markle removes engagement band: ‘Missed an interesting detail’

Meghan Markle removes engagement band: ‘Missed an interesting detail’
Prince William urged to follow Infanta Sofiá and Queen Letizia's lead

Prince William urged to follow Infanta Sofiá and Queen Letizia's lead
Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’

Kate Middleton’s about as warm towards Meghan as a ‘frostbitten Paddle Pop’
Molly-Mae Hague reveals diet after admitting hate comments ‘cut deep’

Molly-Mae Hague reveals diet after admitting hate comments ‘cut deep’