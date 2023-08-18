 
menu menu menu
health
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Are blue-light blocking glasses effective? New study raises doubts

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

luxreaders.co.uk
luxreaders.co.uk

Blue-light blocking glasses, widely touted for reducing eye strain and improving sleep, may not offer the benefits they claim, according to a comprehensive analysis of 17 studies. 

These Blue-light blocking glasses, designed to shield eyes from potentially damaging blue light emitted by screens, have gained popularity, especially during the pandemic. However, a recent meta-analysis suggests that their effectiveness in reducing digital eye strain and enhancing sleep quality is limited.

The study, led by Laura Downie, an associate professor in optometry and vision sciences at The University of Melbourne, reviewed randomised controlled trials examining the impact of blue-light glasses on eye health, vision, and sleep quality. The results reveal that the evidence supporting the efficacy of these glasses is sparse. While a few short-term studies demonstrated minor relief from eye strain, the overall consensus suggests that the glasses' impact on eye strain is not significant.

Experts attribute the underwhelming performance of blue-light blocking glasses to two main factors. Firstly, screens emit relatively low levels of blue light, and secondly, the glasses themselves only block a small percentage of this light. The primary source of blue light exposure is sunlight, with screens contributing a minor fraction.

Regarding sleep, the analysis included six studies on the glasses' effect. Although a handful of studies indicated potential benefits for specific groups, such as pregnant women or individuals with certain mental health conditions, the general applicability of these findings remains uncertain. The connection between blue light and sleep disruption is based on research into natural circadian rhythms, which has been predominantly explored in animal studies.

Experts recommend focusing on factors such as screen content and sleep habits to alleviate these problems. Dr Bhanuprakash Kolla, a sleep medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic, suggests that the content being viewed on screens and overall sleep habits have a more substantial impact on sleep quality than the presence of blue light. 

As for the Blue-light blocking glasses, experts conclude that while they may not cause harm, they are unlikely to provide the claimed benefits either.

More From Health:

US surgeons mark achievement as pig kidney survives in human over a month

US surgeons mark achievement as pig kidney survives in human over a month
Dengue virus spreads across Florida as health officials raise alarm

Dengue virus spreads across Florida as health officials raise alarm
Superfood: How much cardamom a day can supercharge weight loss?

Superfood: How much cardamom a day can supercharge weight loss?
Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over health scare

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over health scare

Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022

Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022
Scientists find forever chemicals in female period products

Scientists find forever chemicals in female period products
New bacteria: Pet owners warned as UK man hospitalised after harmless cat bite

New bacteria: Pet owners warned as UK man hospitalised after harmless cat bite
This is how to cope with toxic parenting traits of 'highly narcissistic' people

This is how to cope with toxic parenting traits of 'highly narcissistic' people
Is cold plunging worth it? This is what scientists say

Is cold plunging worth it? This is what scientists say
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy obesity drug reduces heart attack and stroke risk by 20%

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy obesity drug reduces heart attack and stroke risk by 20%
Porton Down: Which next pandemic is UK's top secret laboratory trying to prevent?

Porton Down: Which next pandemic is UK's top secret laboratory trying to prevent?
Bacteria found by chance may become biggest weapon against malaria

Bacteria found by chance may become biggest weapon against malaria