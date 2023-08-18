Jennifer Aniston still healing years after very public & painful Brad Pitt divorce

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston is still on a “healing” journey years after parting ways from Brad Pitt as she learns to “love again” post their very public and painful divorce.

The Friends alum tried her luck at marriage again after the Fight Club alum when she tied the knot with Justin Theroux, but it did not work out either.

Now, an insider has reported to In Touch Weekly that the beauty is feeling happy and content in her life but still “doesn’t feel like she needs a relationship right now.”

“Jen has been burned so many times that she’s more careful than ever when it comes to jumping into a new relationship,” the insider said.

Speaking of her breakup with Pitt after 5-year marriage in 2005, the insider said referring to his affair with Angelina Jolie, “Brad cheated — that was a cruel betrayal.”

However, she got another chance at love when she met Theroux but that marriage only lasted for two years and her hopes of starting a family with him were shattered.

“It was extremely difficult to come to terms with that divorce, maybe more so than her divorce from Brad,” the insider said, adding, “Justin changed the way she felt about love.”

Aniston “hasn’t gone on a single date since Justin,” the source revealed, debunking reports about their alleged reconciliation that make way to media whenever they get together for a friendly meet-up.

The source revealed that Aniston has “had years of therapy” and has shed “a lot of tears,” and now has become “very selective about who she’ll let into her heart again.”

“But she also knows that she doesn’t need a man by her side to be happy,” the source said. “That’s huge growth for her.”

“She may have lonely nights at times, but she’s at peace with being alone. She’s confident love will come again.”