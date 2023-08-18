Is Vanna White missing from upcoming episodes of ‘Wheel of Fortune’? Deets here

Vanna White is negotiating with 'Wheel of Fortune’ network for a raise

Fan favorite host Vanna White has missed the taping of Teacher's Week episodes of Wheel of Fortune that are set to air this fall. In the world of game shows, missing a day of filming is equivalent to an entire week's worth of shows.

White and host Pat Sajak have been a dynamic duo on the game show since its debut in 1983, accumulating an impressive record of nearly 8,000 episodes over a span of 40 years and rarely miss a taping.

The unscheduled absence came at an interesting time considering White’s ongoing contract negotiations, which have become highly publicized since Sajak announced in June that the show’s upcoming 41st season will be his last.

The network brought in Bridgette Donald-Blue, who was recently honored as the 2023 California Teacher of the Year, to fill in for White. Subsequent tapings were rescheduled until White could make her return.

Reports suggest that while White has secured a deal to continue her work on the primetime Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, negotiations for a new long-term contract for the regular syndicated version of the show are still ongoing.

It has been reported that White and Sony, the show's production company, have significant differences in their positions. One possible reason for this is the significant pay disparity between White and Pat Sajak, her co-host. Over the years, White has reportedly earned around $3 million, whereas Sajak's earnings have reached approximately $15 million.

Furthermore, White has not received a raise in 18 years. To handle her negotiations, she has enlisted the services of Bryan Freedman, a well-known aggressive lawyer.

TMZ reported that White initially sought half of Sajak's earnings for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune but ultimately settled for $100,000 per episode, while Sajak purportedly earns over $400,000 per episode.