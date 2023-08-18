Prince Harry's ‘Heart Of Invictus’: Here’s all information you need to know

The Invictus Games Foundation has shared details about Prince Harry's new Netflix documentary Heart Of Invictus after the streaming giant announced its release date recently.



Taking to Twitter, the foundation tweeted, “Our upcoming Netflix series with Archewell productions - #HeartOfInvictus launches on August 30, 2023.”

Here is all the information you'll need about Prince Harry’s ‘Heart Of Invictus’.

According to the foundation, the series will follow a group of competitors from around the globe, all of them service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

The series joins the competitors as they train and reveals their powerful stories of resilience and hope.

“We also chronicle the organisers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.”

It further said, “Working on creative behind the scenes are the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (THE WHITE HELMETS, VIRUNGA, EVELYN).”

The Heart of Invictus documentary will be officially launched worldwide on Netflix on August 30, 2023, with 5 x 1 hour episodes.

The Invictus Games Foundation served as an Executive Producer on the series and this project provided significant funding to the charity, supporting work to continue engaging and empowering the Invictus community.

Earlier, the Netflix announced release date of Prince Harry’s docuseries with trailer on Twitter.



