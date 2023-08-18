Saudi crown prince MBS holds 'frank, productive' talks with Iranian foreign minister

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia August 18, 2023.—Reuters/File

Talks held in cordial, frank atmosphere as relations are thawing.

Agreement reached on the security, development of all in region.

In last huddle Iranian side said things were moving on right track.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) Friday held discussions with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, marking the most significant level of bilateral talks since their reconciliation in March, Reuters reported.

Taking place unexpectedly in Jeddah, this meeting occurred a day subsequent to Amirabdollahian's arrival in Saudi Arabia.



Amirabdollahian had previously engaged in discussions with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and expressed his belief that the relations between the two countries were "on the right track."

"Discussions were frank, beneficial and productive," Amirabdollahian said in a social media post after meeting MbS, adding that the countries "agree on the security and development of all in the region".



Footage of the meeting on Iranian state media showed MbS and Amirabdollahian smiling as they spoke, while Prince Faisal and the Iranian delegation looked on. Saudi state news agency SPA said they discussed international and regional developments.

The rivalry between Iran's revolutionary leaders and Saudi Arabia's ruling family dominated the Middle East for years as they competed for influence in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Bahrain amid a wave of sectarian bloodshed.

However, China brokered a rapprochement in March leading to a resumption of full diplomatic relations, which Saudi Arabia had broken off in 2016 when protesters attacked its Tehran embassy over Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

Prince Faisal visited Tehran in June and said he hoped Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would visit the kingdom at the "appropriate time".

After years of competition, and with some of the main regional arenas for their competition more stable than in previous years, both sides have reason to change tack.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wanted to end political and economic isolation pushed by the United States and saw new relations with Saudi Arabia as a way to do so, Iranian officials have said.

Saudi Arabia had meanwhile lost confidence in the US commitment to shared regional security concerns and wanted to bolster ties with China, which has retained good relations with Iran.

This month it succeeded in getting China to attend a diplomatic meeting on Ukraine that Beijing had earlier avoided.

Prince Faisal also spoke by phone with US Secretary General Antony Blinken, with the pair discussing more coordination to boost "security and stability in the Middle East region," Saudi state media reported on Friday.