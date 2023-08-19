 
menu menu menu
health
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Want to live longer? Focus on these four things, reveals scientist

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Four keys to enjoying a long life with better health.  Representational image from Unsplash
Four keys to enjoying a long life with better health.  Representational image from Unsplash

Ever pondered over the quest for a life that stretches out gracefully, brimming with energy and vitality? The answer might lie closer than you anticipate. 

Scientists, including the renowned Steve Horvath, have embarked on an exploration of measuring your biological age – an indicator of how seamlessly your health aligns with your chronological age. But as these testing methods grab the spotlight, the pivotal question emerges: Can you genuinely arrest the march of time on your body's aging process?

Your innate yearning for a life marked by vigour and longevity is universal. Embark with us on a journey guided by Steve Horvath's insights, as we delve into four well-founded strategies that could potentially recalibrate your biological age and pave the way for a future blessed with vibrant well-being.

Kick the Smoking Habit: 

If you're a smoker, the gateway to improved health and vitality might well hinge upon this pivotal choice. Beyond its adverse impact on lung health, smoking can act as an accelerator to the aging process. Liberating yourself from this habit could well emerge as a transformative step towards rewinding your biological age.

Elevate Your Veggie Intake: 

Recall the timeless adage of "eating your greens"? It appears this guidance stands the test of time. Elevating your vegetable consumption can serve as a potent tool to augment your well-being and potentially curtail the aging process. The medley of nutrients and antioxidants abundant in vegetables plays a paramount role in nurturing your body's vigour.

Embrace the Power of Physical Activity: 

Integrating regular exercise into your daily routine can wield a profound influence on your biological age. Exercise acts as a guardian of muscle mass, nurturer of heart health, and an architect of holistic vitality. Striving for approximately 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week might extend to you these remarkable benefits.

Confront Chronic Inflammation: 

Chronic inflammation, a precursor to an array of age-related maladies such as heart disease and cancer, can be managed through a judicious blend of a balanced diet and a health-conscious lifestyle. By taming inflammation's flames, you could potentially steer the course of aging and bolster your long-term well-being.

By proactively embracing these transformations, you're effectively investing in a future characterised by vitality and sustained longevity.

More From Health:

Which arm should you choose for vaccination jabs? Here’s what science just found out

Which arm should you choose for vaccination jabs? Here’s what science just found out
Is coronavirus back? Researchers find new lineage of Covid-19

Is coronavirus back? Researchers find new lineage of Covid-19
How HPV vaccine is successfully preventing cervical cancer?

How HPV vaccine is successfully preventing cervical cancer?
Boost your heart health with weekend exercise, new study suggests

Boost your heart health with weekend exercise, new study suggests
Are blue-light blocking glasses effective? New study raises doubts

Are blue-light blocking glasses effective? New study raises doubts
US surgeons mark achievement as pig kidney survives in human over a month

US surgeons mark achievement as pig kidney survives in human over a month
Dengue virus spreads across Florida as health officials raise alarm

Dengue virus spreads across Florida as health officials raise alarm
Superfood: How much cardamom a day can supercharge weight loss?

Superfood: How much cardamom a day can supercharge weight loss?
Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over health scare

Nestlé recalls Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough over health scare

Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022

Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022
Scientists find forever chemicals in female period products

Scientists find forever chemicals in female period products
New bacteria: Pet owners warned as UK man hospitalised after harmless cat bite

New bacteria: Pet owners warned as UK man hospitalised after harmless cat bite