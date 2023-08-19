Want to live longer? Focus on these four things, reveals scientist

Four keys to enjoying a long life with better health. Representational image from Unsplash

Ever pondered over the quest for a life that stretches out gracefully, brimming with energy and vitality? The answer might lie closer than you anticipate.

Scientists, including the renowned Steve Horvath, have embarked on an exploration of measuring your biological age – an indicator of how seamlessly your health aligns with your chronological age. But as these testing methods grab the spotlight, the pivotal question emerges: Can you genuinely arrest the march of time on your body's aging process?

Your innate yearning for a life marked by vigour and longevity is universal. Embark with us on a journey guided by Steve Horvath's insights, as we delve into four well-founded strategies that could potentially recalibrate your biological age and pave the way for a future blessed with vibrant well-being.

Kick the Smoking Habit:

If you're a smoker, the gateway to improved health and vitality might well hinge upon this pivotal choice. Beyond its adverse impact on lung health, smoking can act as an accelerator to the aging process. Liberating yourself from this habit could well emerge as a transformative step towards rewinding your biological age.

Elevate Your Veggie Intake:

Recall the timeless adage of "eating your greens"? It appears this guidance stands the test of time. Elevating your vegetable consumption can serve as a potent tool to augment your well-being and potentially curtail the aging process. The medley of nutrients and antioxidants abundant in vegetables plays a paramount role in nurturing your body's vigour.

Embrace the Power of Physical Activity:

Integrating regular exercise into your daily routine can wield a profound influence on your biological age. Exercise acts as a guardian of muscle mass, nurturer of heart health, and an architect of holistic vitality. Striving for approximately 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week might extend to you these remarkable benefits.

Confront Chronic Inflammation:

Chronic inflammation, a precursor to an array of age-related maladies such as heart disease and cancer, can be managed through a judicious blend of a balanced diet and a health-conscious lifestyle. By taming inflammation's flames, you could potentially steer the course of aging and bolster your long-term well-being.

By proactively embracing these transformations, you're effectively investing in a future characterised by vitality and sustained longevity.