Darius Jackson fails to 'move on' from Keke Palmer split?

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson reportedly broke up after the latter publicly comments against his partner. Soon, reports were doing rounds that he had "moved on" from his two-years long relationship. Now, the fitness trainer has called those reports "fake."

Taking to Twitter, now X, the 28-year-old has shared a firm denial by attaching a clip of the 1994's film Forrest Gump, where lead Tom Hanks says, "And that's all I have to say about that."

He added, "I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me. So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false."

On Wednesday, meanwhile, an insider close to the couple confided to People, "He's moved on."



This refutation comes after the pair's relationship allegedly entered the 'dead-zone' when Jackson publicly lashed out at his six-month kid's mother for sporting a skimpy black outfit as she was seen getting cosy with Usher at his Las Vegas concert on July 6, 2023.

Since then, the can of controversy was kicked down the hill as the football champ faced a flood of criticism leading him to turn off his social media.

Meanwhile, Palmer avoided directly addressing the public fiasco, yet the 29-year-old, however, seemingly hitting out her reported ex's now-deleted tweet, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," with online merchandise for $45, reported Buzzfeed.

Apart from that, the Nope star also recently collaborated with the eight-times Grammy winner on the music video Boyfriend, which many saw as a subtle yet brutal dig at Jackson.