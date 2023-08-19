Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus sweet IG exchange leaves fans swooning

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus surprised their fans with sweet social media exchanges while announcing their songs to be released on same date.

The former Disney stars promoted each other singles by sharing a clip from Cyrus’ hit television series Hannah Montana which also featured Gomez as a guest star.

Taking to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star shared the snippet from the 2006 sitcom, writing, “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day.”

“We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!” the singer-actor added.

The clip showed Gomez as Mikayla Skeech, the on-screen rival of Cyrus’ character Hannah Montana, taking a dig at Flowers hitmaker.

“Hey, what’s up? It’s Hannah Montana. What would you like to give?” the fictional teen superstar could be seen answering a call.

To which Gomez’s character responded, “I’d like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch.”

On her part, Cyrus also shared a still of the same hilarious scene on her story, with text, “Selena and Miley announcing new singles within 1 hour of each other.”

“@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON....” she added at the bottom, while referring to her upcoming song, writing, “I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG.”

Speaking of her song in a snipped on her main page, Cyrus said, “I decided to release ‘Used to be Young’ on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career.”

Gomez also shared the exciting news of her new track with her fans, writing on a promo image, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.”

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now.”

