Saturday, August 19, 2023
Prince Harry should go ‘full Kim Kardashian’ on legal woes: ‘Might pay the bills’

Prince Harry’s past legal woes have come under the radar of experts who are wonder whether going ‘full Kim Kardashian’ could have been the best course of action.

These claims have come shortly after it was announced that Prince Harry will not be getting his full compensation from the media agencies he sued within the UK.

For those unversed, these claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down during her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched upon the Duke’s bid to ‘right wrongs’ with justice.

Ms Elser also said, “What is clear is that the Duke of Sussex clearly feels a burning sense of right and wrong and will go to what must be incredibly costly lengths (personally and financially) to fight all the fights on all these fronts.”

At the time of the case Ms Elser herself noted, “While there is a certain admirable quality to his bulldog-like litigiousness, you have to also wonder about what happens next.”

Before singing off though she spoke about the ‘best approach’ and urged Prince Harry to ‘go full Kim Kardashian’ at the time.

Because “not only would it save him a motza on legal fees but, well … he might soon be in need of a new career to boot.”

