Kanye West failed to turn one of his girlfriends into 'Barbie': See who

Kanye West is known for his edgy, aggressive, and bold fashion sense. And this sense of styling has seeped into his relationships as he has a history of allegedly treating his girlfriends as her Barbies. However, one of his partner ostensibly was not onboard to accept his desires.

She is Amber Rose. The Donda hitmaker dated the unapologetic supermodel in 2008 until 2010.



West and Rose's two years relationship was tumultuous, to say the least.

But, seemingly her strong-minded nature collided with the hip-hop star’s alleged dominating demeanor leading her to reject his styling ‘experiments’ on her.

In 2009, the bald beauty bared it all to Elle magazine, where she revealed how the fashion mogul was obsessed with nudity.

"He'll pick out something and I'll be like, 'Oh, God, I don't like that at all,'" she explained the collision between the pair on their fashion tastes.

Adding the 46-year-old seemingly preferred to present his models as raw.

"And then I'll pick out something and he'll be like, 'Babe, just ... no.' I'm more electric pink and bright yellow. And Kanye's more like nude and bone. Like, bone is his favorite color. I'm like, whose favorite color is bone?"

Despite turning down his suggestions on her outfits, Rose, however, admitted that the ‘Barbie’ maker was right about his insistence on wearing the long gown to the Met Gala in 2009.

"I didn't want to wear a long gown," added, "So then we get to the Met and everybody has a long gown. I was like, great. I didn't know what the Met was!"

Earlier, an expert alleged that the Yeezy artist is controlling the wardrobe of his wife, Bianca Censori.

Image Credits: The US Sun

Backing her claim, the Australian psychologist, Carly Dober, referred to 2012’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, where the West apparently made her then-girlfriend his first ‘Barbie’ by completely ‘restyling’ her—evidently against her initial reluctance, per Daily Mail.

"There are multiple scenes with him throwing out all of the clothes that she said she loved, with her crying saying this was very difficult," the mental health specialist added.



Meanwhile, Julia Fox, who the rapper briefly dated in 2022, also readily submitted to be the West’s Barbie in their relationship.

Fox once said she dated Ye to do Kardashian a favour but admitted she was "delusional.”



