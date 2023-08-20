 
'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit

Bonnie Aarons, The Nun actress, has reportedly sued Warner Bros., accusing them of not paying her fair share of revenue as per the contract.

The Nun earned over 365 million dollars against a budget of 22 million dollars, and the actress was paid a sum of $71,500, excluding the box office bonus that she was promised in the contract.

The Hollywood Reporter quotes Aarons' lawsuit as saying, "Instead of accounting and paying transparently, Warner Bros. obscures and hides the true amount of Ms. Aarons' rightful share of merchandising revenues, all the while continuing to exploit her."

It was accused by the actress that Warner Bros. breached the contract by paying the pro-rata share of 5% of 50% of the gross receipts from merchandising, reports India Today.

She added that Warner Bros. had broken the trust that she placed in them, as the production house was hiding the true merchandise revenue.

The Nun is a 2018 horror film that is part of The Conjuring Universe. It focuses on the character of Valak, a demonic nun, and her haunting presence.

