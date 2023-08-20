Paris Hilton claps back at critics during her performance at 'Tomorrowland'

Paris Hilton claps back at critics during Tomorrowland performance

Paris Hilton recently clapped back at her fans as she stood in front of a crowd at a music festival where she was performing.



Paris performed a set at Tomorrowland, which is a Belgian electric music festival held in Boom, Flanders.

She reportedly hit back at the haters, carrying a sign that accused Paris of playing a pre-recorded part of her music instead of performing live.

She said, "This is dedicated to the haters accusing me of not playing live. Because, honey, yes, I f****ing am. Sorry, I am a girl; I am hot; I am blonde."

She added, "We can do everything. Go hate on someone else."

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the video clip of her response to the haters and captioned the post, "Slaying @tomorrowland."

According to the Mirror, the singer was recently spotted on Hawaii's Island of Maui accompanied by her 42-year-old husband, Carter Reum, and their six-month-old son, Phoenix.

They were particularly spotted on Wailea, nearly 30 miles away from Lahania.

Lahania is the town on the island that received the most destruction due to the Maui wildfires; the death toll in the area has reached 96 as of now.

A source close to the couple told the publication that the singer's trip to the island included humanitarian efforts to gather supplies and donate them to shelters.