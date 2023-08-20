Kylie Jenner is presently relishing a delightful trip to Italy alongside her elder sibling, Khloe Kardashian.

Documenting her vacation, the 26-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared a series of images captured during this week's escapade.

Kylie Jenner shares serene Italian getaway in captivating photos

Contrary to her usual glamorous style, Kylie embraced a more natural look with minimal makeup and opted for a comfortable pair of blue jeans. Her assortment of photos encompassed captivating selfies along with snapshots of herself against the backdrop of the exquisite scenery.

Touching down in Perugia, Italy via a private jet, Kylie and her companions embarked on this journey shortly after commemorating her 26th birthday in Los Angeles. Seated at an al fresco table, the mother-of-two showcased her renowned pout through a sequence of consecutive selfies.

These images highlighted not only her distinct freckles and lush lashes but also the natural waves in her raven-hued hair. With her hand gently placed beneath her chin, she exuded an enigmatic smile.

Further photographs portrayed Kylie in a state of pure vacation contentment, savouring a beverage while soaking in the picturesque vistas.

While the exact destination of her getaway remains undisclosed, it was evident that the 26-year-old was revelling in the beauty of Perugia, Italy.

On Tuesday, she was spotted alongside her half-sister Khloé Kardashian, aged 39, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, aged five, as they disembarked from their private jet at the local airport, possibly signifying their sojourn in Perugia.