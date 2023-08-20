 
What is 4-7-8 method that will help you fall asleep in 60 seconds?

Tossing and turning in bed, hoping for a restful night's sleep, can be frustrating but a new method known as the 4-7-8 method, recommended by renowned 'The Sleep Doctor' Michael Breus can help you fall asleep within 60 seconds. 

This straightforward breathing technique is endorsed by several experts. Dr Breus shares his endorsement of the method via TikTok, known as @thesleepdoctor, underlining its efficacy in lowering heart rates before bedtime.

Explaining the technique, Dr Breus said: "My favourite technique is called 4-7-8 breathing. You slowly breathe in for a count of four, you hold for a count of seven, and then you slowly breathe out for a count of eight.

The science behind this is pretty cool. You actually dump excess carbon dioxide which means your heart has to work less and it lowers your heart rate."

This method, rooted in ancient yogic practices, has a profound impact on heart rate reduction. By expelling excess carbon dioxide, the heart's workload diminishes, subsequently lowering the heart rate.

This rapid-acting solution, championed by integrative medicine specialist Dr Andrew Weil, introduces the concept of breath cycles. Dr Weil suggests practising the exercise twice daily, with a maximum of four breath cycles during the initial month. 

As comfort grows, participants can progress to a maximum of eight cycles. Notably, the ratio of 4-7-8 holds significance, allowing for adaptation of breathing speed if longer breath-holding poses a challenge.

As sleep eludes many, the 4-7-8 breathing technique, endorsed by experts, offers a promising avenue to swift and restful slumber.

