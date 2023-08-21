 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage

Monday, August 21, 2023

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan-thrown object hits him on stage

Nick Jonas is currently touring with his brother, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas across the United States of America. The tour didn't start well for Nick as, during the first show of The Jonas Brothers' tour at New York's Yankee Stadium, a fan threw an undergarment (bra) towards him on stage during his performance.

Now he again handled a similar kind of situation calmly as someone threw a wristband toward him during his live performance in Toronto. The wristband hit the right side of his chest, and the star was stunned, reports Mid-Day.

Nick Jonas was visibly surprised by the incident. Looking at the object thrower in the audience, Nick told the fan not to do it again with an indication of his finger, and after a brief pause, the music icon continued his performance.

Previously at Yankee Stadium, a fan threw her bra toward him, which fell on stage near him. The singer showed grace at that time as well and didn't let the incident interrupt his performance.

A trend of fans throwing things on stage during live performances emerged recently as several acclaimed artists, including Cardi B and Drake, have faced the same kinds of incidents. 

