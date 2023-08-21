Prince William watches Women World Cup final with family amid backlash

Prince William, who is the president of England’s Football Association, watched the Women’s World Cup final with his family at their Norfolk home, it is claimed.



Royal expert and commentator, Cameron Walker claimed in his tweet “The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are watching the Women’s World Cup final together at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, on the Sandringham Estate.”

The future king watched the final between England and Spain at home amid backlash for not attending the final in Australia to support the Lionesses.

Prince William has been the president of England’s Football Association for nearly 20 years.

Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.