 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William watches Women World Cup final with family amid backlash

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Prince William watches Women World Cup final with family amid backlash
Prince William watches Women World Cup final with family amid backlash

Prince William, who is the president of England’s Football Association, watched the Women’s World Cup final with his family at their Norfolk home, it is claimed.

Royal expert and commentator, Cameron Walker claimed in his tweet “The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are watching the Women’s World Cup final together at their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, on the Sandringham Estate.”

The future king watched the final between England and Spain at home amid backlash for not attending the final in Australia to support the Lionesses.

Prince William has been the president of England’s Football Association for nearly 20 years.

Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez drops heartwarming snaps with Ben Affleck to mark 1st wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez drops heartwarming snaps with Ben Affleck to mark 1st wedding anniversary
King Charles warned over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry without Meghan Markle video

King Charles warned over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry without Meghan Markle
Hailey Bieber takes 'control’ of Justin Bieber ‘business affairs’ amid Scooter Braun controversy

Hailey Bieber takes 'control’ of Justin Bieber ‘business affairs’ amid Scooter Braun controversy

Sandra Bullock having trouble coming to terms with Bryan Randall death video

Sandra Bullock having trouble coming to terms with Bryan Randall death
Sam Asghari embracing the spotlight amid divorce filing from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari embracing the spotlight amid divorce filing from Britney Spears
Britney Spears posts video with multiple men caught in intimacy

Britney Spears posts video with multiple men caught in intimacy
Meghan Markle, Princess Diana had 'pain' in childhood: 'Second nature'

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana had 'pain' in childhood: 'Second nature'
Tori Spelling opens up about 'hospitalisation' and missing her kids

Tori Spelling opens up about 'hospitalisation' and missing her kids
Kanye West wife Biana Censori is 'all about him', 100% into marriage

Kanye West wife Biana Censori is 'all about him', 100% into marriage
Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone' video

Gal Gadot reveals grueling training and painful injuries for Netflix's 'Heart of Stone'
Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation video

Britney Spear's memoir to still feature estranged husband Sam Asghari, amid separation
Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions video

Drake's concert resonates beyond music: The drama of fan interactions