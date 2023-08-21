 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Bublé marks daughter Cielo’s first birthday with adorable note

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

Michael Bublé has four children with wife Luisana Lopilato
Michael Bublé has four children with wife Luisana Lopilato 

On Saturday, Canadian musician Michael Bublé celebrated his daughter Cielo's first birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Bublé, 47, wrote: “It’s amazing how someday someone comes into your life, and you can’t imagine how you ever lived without them. Happy 1st birthday Cielito.”

The caption accompanied two adorable snapshots of the Higher singer with his little one.

The first photo captured the Canadian singer smiling warmly at Cielo while holding her.

In the second picture, Cielo appeared to be examining his keyboard. She wore a white long-sleeved top and frilly light gray leggings, and was seated on her father's lap, playfully pressing the keys on the keyboard.

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are the proud parents of Cielo, along with their other children Noah (9), Elias (7), and Vida (5). The couple, who got married in 2011, have a loving and growing family.

Lopilato, 36, also expressed her heartfelt wishes for her youngest daughter's birthday through a touching Instagram post.

“Today marks a year since you came into this world and changed my life forever ,” the Argentine actress wrote. “I can't help but get emotional remembering each of your first milestones, your first smiles, your first steps, your infectious laughter. On this special day, I want you to know just how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you. Happy first birthday, Cielo. I love you so much.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s finances for California lifestyle sparks massive frenzy video

Meghan Markle’s finances for California lifestyle sparks massive frenzy
'Suicide Squad' creator admits one major 'Joker' mistake

'Suicide Squad' creator admits one major 'Joker' mistake
Prince William explains why he skipped World Cup final

Prince William explains why he skipped World Cup final

Natalie Portman joins estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at Women's World Cup final

Natalie Portman joins estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at Women's World Cup final
Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed video

Britney Spears memoirs KEY update amid Sam Asghari divorce revealed

Piers Morgan remains defiant after criticising women footballers, Prince William

Piers Morgan remains defiant after criticising women footballers, Prince William

Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’

Meghan Markle is growing ‘suspicious’: ‘Amid auspicious career moves’
Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence

Céline Dion 'voice has not disappeared', sister breaks silence
King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles strict demand over ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry laid bare
Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims of Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary
Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?

Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’ video

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’