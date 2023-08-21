Michael Bublé marks daughter Cielo’s first birthday with adorable note

Michael Bublé has four children with wife Luisana Lopilato

On Saturday, Canadian musician Michael Bublé celebrated his daughter Cielo's first birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Bublé, 47, wrote: “It’s amazing how someday someone comes into your life, and you can’t imagine how you ever lived without them. Happy 1st birthday Cielito.”

The caption accompanied two adorable snapshots of the Higher singer with his little one.

The first photo captured the Canadian singer smiling warmly at Cielo while holding her.

In the second picture, Cielo appeared to be examining his keyboard. She wore a white long-sleeved top and frilly light gray leggings, and was seated on her father's lap, playfully pressing the keys on the keyboard.

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are the proud parents of Cielo, along with their other children Noah (9), Elias (7), and Vida (5). The couple, who got married in 2011, have a loving and growing family.

Lopilato, 36, also expressed her heartfelt wishes for her youngest daughter's birthday through a touching Instagram post.

“Today marks a year since you came into this world and changed my life forever ,” the Argentine actress wrote. “I can't help but get emotional remembering each of your first milestones, your first smiles, your first steps, your infectious laughter. On this special day, I want you to know just how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you. Happy first birthday, Cielo. I love you so much.”