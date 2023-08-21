Tiffany Haddish buys wedding dress for an unexpected reason

Tiffany Haddish has a new wedding gown from an online site but has no plans for marriage; instead, she wanted to use the dress for a different reason.



In a chat with PEOPLE, the Girls Trip actress who last dated Common said, "It was beautiful and it looked like something I could wear on a yacht or whatever," as she attended the launch of AliExpress Summer Pop-Up Tour at The Grove, Los Angeles, Saturday.

Expanding on her ideas of using the dress, the Emmy-winning star said, "I'm dyeing it this beautiful blue color — it's almost like a purplish blue — and it is going to be amazing,"

But she quickly ruled out DIY formula, but rather, she added to pay someone to get the job done.

"Well, I'm not dyeing it. I paid somebody else to do it for me, actually, but I know it's going to be amazing."

Previously, the LA native was married to William Stewart in 2008. But her spousal experience was not 'ideal' at best.

She revealed in her 2017's memoirs The Last Black Unicorn that she suffered domestic violence in the marriage, which ended in divorce in 2013.



Regarding her relationship status, the 43-year-old told the outlet in June that she is open to varying options in her dating life.

“I'm dating me," Haddish continued. "I'm enjoying my options, but I'm not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven't earned that privilege."