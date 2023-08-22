 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian food

Nick Jonas, the husband of Priyanka, who is currently touring with his brother across the United States, recently discussed Indian cuisine and revealed his favourite Indian dishes.

The pop star revealed that in Indian cuisine, his favourites are paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa.

According to Mid-day, In an interview with the content creator, Nick Jonas, who married Bollywood turned Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, said that he likes dosa the most, to which the anchor replied, "Priyanka had taught you well."

The video clip featuring the interview seems to be a video from the backstage area of one of the concerts of The Jonas Brothers tour.

The video posted on social media was captioned, "Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas..."

Earlier, it was reported that Nick faced some disappointing incidents during the concerts, as it was seen twice that fans threw objects towards him on stage during his performance. 

During his first show of the tour, one of the fans threw their undergarment (bra) on stage. The musician showed grace, didn't react to it, and moved away from the spot.

He received a hit from a fan-thrown object in another similar incident. The singer responded by telling the fan not to do it again by his finger's indication.

