Wagner's Prigozhin vows to make 'Russia great' like Donald Trump's slogan

This videograb on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location. — AFP

The private Russian military group's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has vowed to make Russia great following the slogan of former US President Donald Trump, months after his rebellion against the leadership in Moscow was crushed by President Vladimir Putin in June.

His message surfaced through a video Monday in which he said Wagner is recruiting new people and helping the African continent to what he called "become even more free", RT.

The video of the 62-year-old boss was reportedly filmed in Africa.

Evgeny Prigozhin reportedly said: "The Wagner Group conducts reconnaissance and search activities. Making Russia even greater on all continents! And Africa even more free. Justice and happiness for all the African peoples."

He also added: "Wagner group has been pursuing [Daesh], Al-Qaeda, and other bandits."

"Wagner is hiring real heroes," the Russian billionaire boss of the mercenary company said while claiming that it continues "to fulfil the tasks that were set and to which we made a promise that we could handle," without properly explaining and providing details about the tasks.

T-shirts bearing images of the private mercenary group Wagner are seen in a gift shop on downtown Arbat Street in Moscow on May 12, 2023. — AFP

The video statement emerged nearly two months after the Wagner boss marched his troops to Moscow in an apparent attempt to seize power and remove the top leadership of the nuclear-armed country.

He also captured some of the military sites in Rostov city as images at that time revealed that the mercenary troops walking and interacting with the common people.

Eventually, after a hawkish address by President Vladimir Putin who pledged to put an end to the rebellion, Prigozhin ceased his march and closed a deal with the Russian authorities mediated by President of Belarus Alexzander Lukashenko.

As part of the deal, Wagner troops were then provided Belarusian ground to the station.

As the troops entered the Russian ally’s territory, another neighbour of both countries Poland started to voice concerns about the presence of the Wagner troops who were accused of breaching the border of Poland.

Minsk in response rejected the allegations as Lukashenko claimed that Warsaw had "gone mad" with all the speculation surrounding Wagner.