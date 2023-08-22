Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to join Prince Andrew at Balmoral after King Charles ‘olive branch’

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will join their father Prince Andrew at Balmoral Castle after King Charles offered an 'olive branch' to the Duke of York by inviting him for summer vacations.



King Charles has also invited Sarah Ferguson.

According to a report by Adelaide Today, Prince Andrew and Sarah are believed to be joined by their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, and plan to stay the week.

The royal sisters will also join the family at Balmoral Castle once again to honour the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles has invited Andrew to join him and Camilla at Balmoral in northern Scotland for family vacations.

The insider told Express Daily, per Mirror, “The King and Andrew are now on much better terms and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.”

The publication, citing sources, reported Princess Beatrice and Eugenie father is said to be the first family member to join the King at the Highlands castle.

King Charles and Camilla have arrived at Balmoral Castle.

The King received an official welcome from Balaklava Company as he arrived at Balmoral Castle on Monday.







