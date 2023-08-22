Tom Brady’s eldest son turns 16 with sweet birthday tribute from dad

Tom Brady shares firstborn John "Jack" Edward Thomas with Bridget Moynahan

Football star Tom Brady penned a sweet birthday note as his eldest son John "Jack" Edward Thomas turned 16.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his Jack, whom he called “son, brother and friend” in his heartwarming note. Brady penned:

“16 years of joy with the the ( sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life. Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road.”

In a promotional video for his Brady Brand shared in May, Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, spoke about his experience of becoming a father for the first time with his former partner, Bridget Moynahan.

"When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever," Brady said. "Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

"As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then when Vivi was born in 2012, those three are my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud," the quarterback continued, referencing his two younger children, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.

"It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home," he concluded. "And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now."