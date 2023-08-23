Prince Harry six-word response to not giving up Royal titles with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not willing to give up on their official titles for a key reason.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their positions in the royal family in 2020, still go by their official royal monikers.

When asked why Harry would not quit the titles after moving to the US, the father-of-two told host Anderson Cooper: "And what difference would that make?"

This comes as fresh news of Meghan Markle’s ambitions to be Queen of Bolivia have come to service.

Speaking to author Tom Bower, a source close to the Duchess reveals: "Her ambition was never in doubt."

The added: "Influenced by her frequent presence in the studios, she was set upon becoming famous."

"Befriending the son of a Bolivian president at school, Meghan boasted for a few days, 'I’m going to be Queen of Bolivia.'"