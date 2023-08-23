 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry six-word response to not giving up Royal titles with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not willing to give up on their official titles for a key reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their positions in the royal family in 2020, still go by their official royal monikers.

When asked why Harry would not quit the titles after moving to the US, the father-of-two told host Anderson Cooper: "And what difference would that make?"

This comes as fresh news of Meghan Markle’s ambitions to be Queen of Bolivia have come to service.

Speaking to author Tom Bower, a source close to the Duchess reveals: "Her ambition was never in doubt."

The added: "Influenced by her frequent presence in the studios, she was set upon becoming famous."

"Befriending the son of a Bolivian president at school, Meghan boasted for a few days, 'I’m going to be Queen of Bolivia.'"

More From Entertainment:

'Dear Papa' King Charles is not 'brought down' by Prince Harry 'Spare' video

'Dear Papa' King Charles is not 'brought down' by Prince Harry 'Spare'
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'

Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'
‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for another season ahead of season 2 finale

‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for another season ahead of season 2 finale

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian welcome second baby: See Baby No 2

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian welcome second baby: See Baby No 2

Taylor Swift fever grows in Latin America ahead of her shows

Taylor Swift fever grows in Latin America ahead of her shows

Jessie James Decker announces pregnancy with blissful video

Jessie James Decker announces pregnancy with blissful video

Aussie TV show host criticises Prince William

Aussie TV show host criticises Prince William

Miley Cyrus shares lyrics of ‘unfinished yet complete’ new single ‘Used to be Young’

Miley Cyrus shares lyrics of ‘unfinished yet complete’ new single ‘Used to be Young’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faces 4 years in Italian jail?

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faces 4 years in Italian jail?
Tom Brady’s eldest son turns 16 with sweet birthday tribute from dad

Tom Brady’s eldest son turns 16 with sweet birthday tribute from dad

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children come to the couple's rescue

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children come to the couple's rescue

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans