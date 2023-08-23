Justin Bieber, manager Scooter Braun partnership has ‘run its course,’ confirms source

Justin Bieber is working on new music sans his long-term partner Scooter Braun despite representatives of the singer debunking their split rumours.

A fresh report by People Magazine has revealed that the Peaches singer and the manager’s partnership has “run its course.”

While some insiders still insist that the singer is being managed by Braun, others alleged that they haven’t “spoken” in nearly a year.

"Justin's been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record," an insider said.

"The relationship with Scooter has run its course," the source added.

This comes just few hours after it was revealed that Braun has lost his A-list clients like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato after years long partnership.

However, a music industry insider close to the situation has dismissed all such rumours, maintaining that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO."

"People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like,” the insider added.

The rumours first started after a report published by Puck News claimed that the Baby hitmaker has ended his partnership with Braun.

But representatives of Bieber and his controversial music manager denied reports of their partnership termination while claiming that they are still working together.

“He’s not looking for new management,” they claimed with an insider revealing that “there are issues,” while insisting, “They definitely did not split.”

They also revealed that Justin “has new music and a new single coming out, all under Scooter.” Justin and Braun also re-signed a new deal together.

Meanwhile, some industry insiders are adamant the two had a fallout and it would eventually become known to the public sooner or later.

“Everything has been set up by Scooter since he was a kid. Justin is older, wiser and smarter, and has started asking questions,” an insider said.