 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Stormy winds in Makkah send pilgrims nearly flying

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms hit Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah hard on Tuesday, leaving pilgrims struggling to walk and garbage bins flying in the air.

According to Khaleej Times, locals and pilgrims in the holy mosque, Masjid Al-Haram, fled for refuge as strong winds battered the area.

The nation's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning, issued a red alert in the province and some areas of the Kingdom forecasting the unstable weather to persist today.

Pictures and videos of strong winds blowing away pilgrims and locals were on social media, revealing the scenes as the holy city was pounded by fierce winds.

This picture shows the moment when a lightning bolt struck the Abraj Al-Bait, also known as the Clock Towers on August 22, 2023. — X/@HaramainInfo
This picture shows the moment when a lightning bolt struck the Abraj Al-Bait, also known as the Clock Towers on August 22, 2023. — X/@HaramainInfo

People on the streets were seen scurrying for safety, as employees at the Grand Mosque nearly fell over trying to hold on to huge trash cans that were being blown away.

More From World:

WATCH: Scenes of 'historic happiness' at ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon video

WATCH: Scenes of 'historic happiness' at ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon
11 killed in deadly explosion at coal mine in China's Shaanxi province

11 killed in deadly explosion at coal mine in China's Shaanxi province
Donald Trump's employee changes testimony in Mar-a-Lago case

Donald Trump's employee changes testimony in Mar-a-Lago case
'Not on TikTok': Jemima clarifies account in her name is fake

'Not on TikTok': Jemima clarifies account in her name is fake
Moscow hit by drone attacks on sixth consecutive night

Moscow hit by drone attacks on sixth consecutive night

Russia hits eastern Ukraine's village; claims 3, injuring other 2

Russia hits eastern Ukraine's village; claims 3, injuring other 2

BRICS leaders navigate differences ahead of expansion debate

BRICS leaders navigate differences ahead of expansion debate
Unprecedented rainfall records set in four US states by tropical storm Hilary

Unprecedented rainfall records set in four US states by tropical storm Hilary
18 migrants reported dead as wildfires ravage Europe

18 migrants reported dead as wildfires ravage Europe
Elon Musk's X to hide headlines from news articles’ links — in blow to publishers

Elon Musk's X to hide headlines from news articles’ links — in blow to publishers
Fukushima nuclear disaster: Japan to release radioactive water in two days

Fukushima nuclear disaster: Japan to release radioactive water in two days
News outlet shut in IIOJK as media crackdown tightens

News outlet shut in IIOJK as media crackdown tightens