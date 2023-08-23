WATCH: Stormy winds in Makkah send pilgrims nearly flying

Strong winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms hit Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah hard on Tuesday, leaving pilgrims struggling to walk and garbage bins flying in the air.



According to Khaleej Times, locals and pilgrims in the holy mosque, Masjid Al-Haram, fled for refuge as strong winds battered the area.

The nation's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday morning, issued a red alert in the province and some areas of the Kingdom forecasting the unstable weather to persist today.

Pictures and videos of strong winds blowing away pilgrims and locals were on social media, revealing the scenes as the holy city was pounded by fierce winds.

This picture shows the moment when a lightning bolt struck the Abraj Al-Bait, also known as the Clock Towers on August 22, 2023. — X/@HaramainInfo

People on the streets were seen scurrying for safety, as employees at the Grand Mosque nearly fell over trying to hold on to huge trash cans that were being blown away.