Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoy date night at Drake’s show in L.A.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went backstage for Drake's show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a romantic evening together at Drake’s concert on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old model and cookbook author shared a delightful collection of pictures and a video on her Instagram account, depicting her and her 44-year-old husband during a date night attending a Drake concert on tour.

Underneath the post, Teigen playfully captioned, "Young love!!" confirming that they were part of the audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, where the rapper performed on both Monday and Tuesday.

The initial snapshot captures the couple, who are also parents, with their arms affectionately wrapped around each other. Teigen dazzles in a floor-length, strapless black leather dress, while her partner, the renowned All of Me vocalist, stands beside her in a red and white baseball jacket. He pairs it with a white T-shirt and casual blue jeans.

Another image hints that Teigen might have had backstage access to the concert. She is seen standing adjacent to a large inflatable object in what seems to be the backstage area.

Another video clip offers a glimpse from their elevated seats within the Los Angeles arena. It showcases Drake's appearance on stage, illuminated by dynamic flashes of yellow, green, and blue lights, alongside the billowing effects of smoke machines. His performance takes center stage on the big screens above.

In the comment section of the post, Legend expresses his sentiments about the evening, adding heart-eyed emojis to convey his affection.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared an endearing video on her Instagram Story, featuring her 7-month-old baby Esti Maxine.

The video captured Esti teething on a Haakaa Fresh Food Feeder, containing pieces of fruit. The baby girl was seated on her father's lap during this precious moment.

In addition to Esti, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to daughter Luna Simone, 7, son Miles Theodore, 5, and their youngest addition, 9-week-old son Wren Alexander.