Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Zendaya treats fans with raunchy display in latest photoshoot

Zendaya is all set to showcase her sensational side in the upcoming film Challengers. However, the star has something more in the store to make fans drool.

This is the Spider-Man star's latest photoshoot for Elle that set the admirers' hearts on fire as she stripped down her lingerie for the September 2023 issue of the magazine.

The flesh-flashing shoot comes amidst the 26-year-old forthcoming boldest movie that has set the tongues wagging in the entertainment industry. 

Helmed by Luca Guadagnino, the film tells the story of aspiring tennis star Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), who tugged the heartstrings of two fellow players, sparking a passionate love triangle.

Dropped in June, the film's trailer raised some eyebrows for intense, intimate scenes involving the trio, but fans of the dusky beauty remained unfazed as they are familiar with her work on HBO's adult drama Euphoria.

In the interview, meanwhile, the California native took the bull by the horns, saying she wanted to push her boundaries but admitted the attached "risk" with the raunchy role.

"From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me. As I get older, you know," she continued. 

"I can't play a teenager for the rest of my life. "I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, "grown-up" role and into that next phase. It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling."

Zendaya added, "'To be like, "Ooh, can I do this?" You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, 'You know what, **** it.'

Watch the trailer for Challengers



