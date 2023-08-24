Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Angelina Jolie has finally revealed her controversial tattoos which were speculated to be a diss towards her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The speculations about Jolie dissing the Fight Club alum started after celebrity tattoo artist, Mr. K, shared a snap of the beauty’s fingers but blurred the part where she got the new ink.

Many fans took to the comment section to guess what the new tattoo is, with many speculating that she had words “f*** Brad” inked on her middle fingers.

Dismissing all rumours, Mr. K clarified in the comments that Jolie’s ink was “NOTHING” related to the Pitt, but refrained from disclosing what she really got.

Later, putting an end to all spicy theories of her fans, the Maleficent star displayed her tattoos as she stepped out in NYC and they turned out to be a small dagger designed body art.

Jolie has been a fan of sharp symbols and even disclosed her love for weaponry including knives and draggers in a 2003 interview.

In a conversation with ABC News, Jolie spoke of her knife and dagger collection. “They are not shiny, brand-new sharp knives from the store,” she revealed.

“They’re antique beautiful knives from other countries, and they are locked in a case so my son does not touch them,” Jolie added.

“I had knives around…early on in my first sexual relationship, I got knives out and had a night where we attacked each other,” Jolie shared. “It didn’t hurt, it was cold, and it felt so primitive and it felt so honest.”

In an interview in 2008, Jolie disclosed that collecting knives is a family tradition, adding that her mother took her to buy her first daggers when she was 11 or 12 years old.