Thursday, August 24, 2023
North West channels Kanye's iconic style in Tokyo TikTok adventure

North West has drawn fashion inspiration from her father Kanye West's early career while enjoying a trip to Tokyo. Accompanied by her mother Kim Kardashian and a group of friends, the 10-year-old is exploring the vibrant streets of the Japanese capital.

In a TikTok video, North showcased her creativity by lip-synching to a sped-up rendition of Estelle's song "American Boy," which features a rap by her father Kanye, aged 45. Her outfit in the video paid homage to Kanye's iconic style, with North donning a navy and orange long-sleeved polo shirt that mirrored a Ralph Lauren top her father had worn during the promotion of his 2004 album "The College Dropout." To complete the resemblance, North added a white top and a lengthy gold chain to her ensemble.

The original outfit had been famously worn by Kanye during his appearance on MTV's show "Total Request Live" (TRL). This recent display isn't the first time North has embraced her father's distinctive style. In a previous TikTok video, she used makeup effects to transform herself into Kanye, while a friend simultaneously imitated Kim's look.

For the transformation, North sported a blue bomber jacket and a slanted baseball cap, emulating Kanye's appearance, while her friend mimicked Kim with a vibrant hot pink tracksuit. The video was set to Kanye's 2007 song "Can't Tell Me Nothing," featured on his third studio album "Graduation."

In yet another playful clip, Kim Kardashian herself joined North in the fun. As North showcased her special effects makeup skills, Kim stood alongside her. North skillfully contoured her face and added facial hair to perfectly capture her father's likeness. Notably, Kim had recently disclosed that she had been attending classes to improve her special effects makeup techniques.

