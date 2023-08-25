 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Prince Harry at 'rock bottom' amid lodging problem on UK visit

Friday, August 25, 2023

Prince Harry seemingly has no home to come to amid his upcoming visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who lost the keys to Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, will have to ask permission from his father, King Charles, to stay at a royal home.

A source tells The Telegraph that Harry and the royals remain "firmly rooted at rock bottom"

They add: “While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late Queen's memory, things are a long way off."

This comes as Harry prepares to visit UK for Wellchild Awards. The Duke is then scheduled to fly to Düsseldorf for this year’s Invictus Games. It is reported that Meghan Markle is also set to join her husband in Germany early September

