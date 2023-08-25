Selena Gomez talks of her fight with Disney over hit song ‘Who Says’

Selena Gomez revealed she was not supposed to sing one of her hit numbers, Who Says, while sharing how she “fought” with Disney to let her sing it.

Speaking at Twilio’s SIGNAL conference on Wednesday, the singer-actor talked about how she saved her 2011 self-love song from going to some other artist.

The Only Murders in the Building star spilled that she “cried” while persuading Disney to let her then pop-rock band Selena Gomez & The Scene keep the empowering number.

“It’s actually a funny story: I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist,” Gomez spill of her journey to make the song hers.

“And I cried — I remember, I was with my mom — because I loved the song so much,” the singer recalled. “I basically said to my label, ‘I feel like my fans are young and they need it.’”

“That’s all I kept saying because I was 16 at the time. I was like, ‘I think my fans really need it; tell [them] my fans really need the song.’”

The Disney alum noted that the track, co-written by Emanuel Kiriakou and Priscilla Hamilton, became “a gift” that she “did not know [she] needed.”

“And I love, love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it,” Gomez continued. “So to be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it.”

“Not by me. Like I don’t want to hear myself sing it. I’m just saying the message it will last and last because it’s the truth. It’s such a special song.”

Meanwhile, Gomez took to Instagram to enthral her fans by announcing the release of her highly anticipated song I'll be single soon.

The 31-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to make the exciting news with a short teaser of the song, with caption, “Single Soon is out everywhere!”



